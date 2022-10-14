Read full article on original website
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
SLO County gas prices drop slightly, find the lowest prices
While the national average price of gas remains unchanged, the price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly. At $6.31 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is 23 cents less than last week’s prices, according to figures from AAA. California...
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $968. That’s $519 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,114. In the last...
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Where do candidates for SLO mayor and City Council stand on the issues?
Here’s how the candidates compare on a variety of key concerns.
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development
Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness
One project in Goleta is working to address homelessness. The post Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort
RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
Major housing development underway in Paso Robles. Here’s a bird’s-eye view
A flyover video shows grading work on the 280-acre Viñedo project that will bring 1,200 homes to Paso Robles.
