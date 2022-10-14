ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)

AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
iBerkshires.com

Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Community Policy