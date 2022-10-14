PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO