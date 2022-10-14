Read full article on original website
Thomas Wadas scores late penalty as No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 1 Belchertown
BELCHERTOWN —After falling to Belchertown earlier this year, No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer returned the favor against the No. 1 Orioles in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.
No. 7 Hampshire, Pittsfield girls soccer go scoreless in second half, tie 1-1 behind strong defense
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pittsfield girls soccer battled its way to a 1-1 tie with No. 7 Hampshire Saturday to notch its third tie in the last five games.
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Isaiah Kozub returns to action as No. 5 Minnechaug football defeats No. 2 Westfield
WILBRAHAM – The return of Isaiah Kozub and strong contributions from his fellow seniors gave the No. 5 Minnechaug football team a 36-7 win over No. 2 Westfield Friday night.
No. 12 Lee football holds off No. 16 Easthampton, 16-14
NORTHAMPTON – The game between the No. 16 Easthampton football team and No. 12 Lee had all of the makings a close battle Saturday — and that is exactly what happened.
Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13
AGAWAM - With the win at the tip of its fingertips, No. 9 West Springfield set out to stop No. 7 Agawam on its final drive of the game, and Evan Villalongo made sure to deliver.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
No. 13 UMass hockey knocks off No. 1 Denver, 4-2, at Mullins Center
AMHERST — UMass hockey couldn’t have drawn up a better start in its 4-2 win against Denver, the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champions, Friday at the Mullins Center. It marks the seventh time the Minutemen defeated the top ranked team in the nation.
Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam
Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday could be treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.
High School sophomore again seeking donations for goodie bags for troops
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School sophomore Jillian Battles is continuing her commitment to community service through a donation drive that she has undertaken to fill 800 bags with needed items and goodies for the troops. The drive will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. She is well underway with...
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Power outages overnight affect thousands of Westhampton, Easthampton homes
Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
Construction Progressing On New Undergraduate and Graduate Housing And Student Family Housing At UMass
824 New Beds And 150 Two-bedroom Family Units Will Address Strategic Housing Needs. Plans to build new undergraduate, graduate and student family housing on the UMass campus are advancing, with 50 two-bedroom family units complete and construction progressing on all other aspects of the projects. The first phase of development...
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
