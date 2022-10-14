Read full article on original website
1 person killed after shooting involving police in Inwood
One person was killed after a shooting involving police in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood early Sunday.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
NYPD Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun
A New York City mother is demanding answers after her son was shot and killed by four NYPD officers when he allegedly refused to drop a firearm. Joel Capellan died Sunday morning after a barrage of bullets was fired at the 28-year-old whom department officials said refused to drop a gun despite multiple commands from cops.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
Man Accused of Stealing Backpack After Woman Passes Out at NYC Subway Station
A woman lost consciousness at a Queens subway station and had her backpack, including her credits cards and house keys, snatched by a man taking advantage of the woman passed out on the ground, police said. Authorities said the man swiped the backpack from the 67-year-old woman inside an Elmhurst...
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Police: Two officers, accused shoplifter hit by vehicle following pursuit
A chase in pursuit of an accused shoplifter ended with two officers and the suspect being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens
Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday. The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m.
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
Police: Cache of drugs, stolen handgun seized in Westbury raid; 23-year-old charged
A New Cassel man is facing multiple charges following a major drug bust in Nassau.
VIDEO: Police searching for man who shot stranger in thigh during argument in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man who shot a stranger in the thigh during an argument outside a Bronx apartment building. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was standing on Manida Street near Randall Avenue in Hunts Point on Sept. 19 just after 11 a.m.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend at knifepoint, officials say
Woodbury officials say the man was hiding in the backseat of his girlfriend's car at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey and when she got in, he forced her to drive with a knife to her throat.
