KCTV 5
FORECAST: Chilly morning clears way for pleasant afternoon
A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.
Friday Night Blitz: Scores and highlights from around the KC metro for Oct. 14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football regular season is winding toward its conclusion. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, here are the scores around the Kansas City area for Friday, Oct. 14. Following a 41-40 win over Park Hill, the Lee’s Summit Tigers were...
Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance. In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.
Kansas accepting applications for kids lifetime hunting & fishing license
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids seven years of age and younger are now eligible to receive a lifetime hunting and fishing license. The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the application period opened Friday, October 14, 2022. KDWP says any child seven years of age or younger at...
Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in upcoming virtual job fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans Friday to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kansans currently seeking employment can find job opportunities for positions that focus on all state agency openings. “This...
