A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.

