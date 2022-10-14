ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Chilly morning clears way for pleasant afternoon

A frost advisory is in effect for northeast Kansas and northern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. After sunrise temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures return to the middle 40s overnight as the wind changes direction from the northwest. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s but another front will sink southward dropping those numbers significantly.
Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance. In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.
Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in upcoming virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans Friday to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kansans currently seeking employment can find job opportunities for positions that focus on all state agency openings. “This...
