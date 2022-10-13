Read full article on original website
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy, 73, Little Genesee
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy 73 of 8235 Willow Brook Rd. passed away Friday October 14, 2022 in the Hart Comfort House Wellsville following a brief illness. Born on March 17, 1949 in Olean he was the son of Richard W. and Mary Hall Cudahy. He married Rebecca Deichmann on July 8, 1995, Mrs. Cudahy survives.
The Arc Allegany-Steuben Awarded $35,000 in Grants from NYSARC Trust Services
Grants to support guardianship opportunities for people with disabilities in Allegany & Steuben counties. The Arc Allegany-Steuben, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Allegany and Steuben Counties, has been awarded $35,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc Allegany-Steuben’s Guardianship Program.
2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)
The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
Town of Wellsville to hold special meeting on Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s project
Meeting will be Wednesday October 29th at the Wellsville Airport. LEGAL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville TownBoard, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on October 19 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of discussing the Quicklee’s Traffic study and SEQR.
Wellsville’s unsung hero, ‘Babe’ Meyers, a trailblazer who sparked girls sports, returns for Hall of Fame honors
As soon as the snow melted in the spring of 1975, a piece of paper was hanging outside the girls’ gym at Wellsville High School for a new sport. Varsity softball sign-ups. Valerie “Babe” Meyers saw the signup sheet and said, ‘Why not?’ She was a senior.
Weekly poll results: Should Allegany County purchase Medical Transport Service?
Our first attempt at polling readers about the pressing question of the week was a success. 44.1% voted, “Yes, EMS services are vital,” 32.6% voted, “No, EMS services are not the role of county gov’t,” and 23.4% voted, “I’m not sure, will need more information.”
Fillmore soccer teams, volleyball win; Friday sports roundup report from Chris Brooks
WELLSVILLE — One more victory separated the Eagles of Fillmore from finishing their first regular season in the Jarrett Vosburg era with the most perfect of endings. Lossless. To do that, the final obstacle that remained was the Wellsville Lions. Although the Eagles moved fast and furiously against them...
“Driftwood” Comes to Wellsville Oct 28th
Enjoy live Americana music at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center!. On October 28 the Wellsville Creative Arts Center is welcoming the band Driftwood back to the stage once again! Since 2019, they have released their Americana album “Tree of Shade” and are currently touring – thrilled to share this new music with audiences around the country.
Wellsville football wins on Homecoming, Coleman, Davis with TD catches from Howard (photo gallery); B-R, C-R fall
WELLSVILLE — There is no better time to look for and capture your first win than on Homecoming weekend. For the Lions of Wellsville, that time was on Friday. In their final home game of the regular season, in front a packed grandstand against visiting Mynderse (0-7), the Lions came out swinging in the first quarter with two quick scores to build a lead that they would hang onto all night long, making sure that their first victory of the season would remain glued together in what was a 30-6 triumph.
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow
Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
This week’s poll question: Should the Wellsville Sun disable Facebook comments on sensitive community issues?
Recent big picture issues have created rancor on social media. Facebook has connected us all in amazing ways. I love to see my friends daily life on the other side of the nation and all the great pictures. Of course the comments are always interesting and they aren’t much different than the first online editions of the Wellsville Daily Reporter. Back then, the local news allowed open comments at the end of each story and often the comments resulted in tit-for-tats, dirty laundry aired, and snark, lots of snark.
