2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Check out this bedazzled truck! Austin man transforms rust bucket for ACL Music Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — From rust bucket to rhinestone gem. Cleveland Shinn, owner of Oddball Kustom Garage turned an old 1976 GMC K15, into a bedazzled beauty on display at the 2022 ACL Music Festival. Cleveland says Austin-based concert promoter C3 Presents LLC, which runs ACL, asked to think outside...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Express 'Education Day'
Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
CBS Austin
Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen + Bath offers a 360 experience for all breeds of fur babies
We are dog people—and Austin is a dog town. So it makes sense that our pet stores would be anything but ordinary. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath is the perfect example. They have freshly cooked meals and treats, grooming ad spa services, it truly is your one perfect spot for all your pupper needs!
CBS Austin
The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp
Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
What do you think of when you hear words like "will," "trust," and "beneficiaries," You might be thinking "I don't need to worry about that until I retire." Our next guest will tell you that's probably not the best idea. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott this morning to discuss...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead
MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
CBS Austin
Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown
A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
CBS Austin
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
CBS Austin
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
CBS Austin
'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement
At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
CBS Austin
Fire marshal offers safety tips as temperatures are set to plunge
A big change in the weather comes with its own risks - to both people and pets. It has been so long since it has been cold that this primer might be helpful. Central Texans go from beating the heat to trying to stay warm on Sunday -- a predicted twenty-five-degree temperature drop is expected to bring our first real taste of fall.
CBS Austin
Search warrant leads to woman being arrested for having stolen mail, gun and drugs
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A woman was arrested after a search warrant obtained by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office revealed she had stolen mail, a gun, and drugs. Sheriff Keith Korenek said a caller reported on October 11 that fraudulent charges were being made on a victim's bank account.
