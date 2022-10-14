ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

CBS Austin

Round Rock Express 'Education Day'

Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital

Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp

Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead

MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown

A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns

The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement

At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fire marshal offers safety tips as temperatures are set to plunge

A big change in the weather comes with its own risks - to both people and pets. It has been so long since it has been cold that this primer might be helpful. Central Texans go from beating the heat to trying to stay warm on Sunday -- a predicted twenty-five-degree temperature drop is expected to bring our first real taste of fall.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

