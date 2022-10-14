ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Queen Latifah on Partnership With Lenovo, Working With CoverGirl Again and ‘The Equalizer’s’ New Season: “These Things Are Not Mutually Exclusive”

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GQT0_0iYK3Bpu00

This year, Queen Latifah , the multi-faceted Grammy and Emmy Award-winning entertainer, is the face and partner for Lenovo’s Evolve Small initiative. Designed to promote and support small businesses, the program provides financial aid, technological resources and business mentorship to select small businesses.

“Being able to move the needle forward for small businesses [is what] it’s about; who needs the help more right now than a small business? These are challenging times in our history — unseen ever before in my lifetime — but I’ve watched us thrive despite these challenges,” Latifah tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s really about just trying to look for that business that really means it, you know? They really believe in what they’re doing. They’re committed to what [they’re] trying to do.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The initiative, which launched last summer and is done in partnership with Microsoft and AMD, asks applicants to make brief pitch videos promoting their businesses, which can be brand new or already established. The selected North American businesses will get a cash infusion of $30,000, plus $10,000 worth of technology and one-on-one mentorship from Latifah (and the opportunity to incorporate the actress, recording artist and producer into their marketing materials).

“They can ask anything they want. Whatever it is they may need from me, I’ll be there for that,” the Oscar-nominated star says. “There’s some really cool, creative people out there with businesses that no one knows about, and if my face can help bring attention to [them], then I would love to help your business go through the roof.”

On CBS’ The Equalizer , now in its third season and picked up for a fourth, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a justice-oriented advocate for people in need. These values seem true to Latifah’s character in real life, too; this partnership with Lenovo — and her longtime work with another global brand, CoverGirl — is an example of how ambassadorship and support are a running thread for the actress, both on and off the screen.

“I think that these things are not mutually exclusive. And they carry a thread in me, for sure,” Latifah says. “The idea of doing the show was like, we need to see the little guy win sometimes, that good people still exist, and that even in the midst of the worst things, we can still come together. There has to be some optimism. Obviously, Lenovo is a giant, global tech company. They’re known around the world and they make PCs. And oddly enough, as I was considering this deal, I loved what the concept was. But I walked into my cleaners, and they were using Lenovo PCs. It was a little bit of a confirmation for me — they really are helping these small businesses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bo0Jc_0iYK3Bpu00
Queen Latifah in The Equalizer

The Equalizer, which launched its third run on Oct. 2 with the most-watched premiere this season on any network with 7.09 million viewers, hit a rough patch in December of last year, when Latifah’s co-star Chris Noth was removed from the series days after sexual assault claims against him first surfaced. Latifah acknowledges this, saying the show had its challenges in the wake of that shift, but “we figured things out.”

“That’s just how it is sometimes in our business, and all the best to everybody, but we’ve got to keep this thing moving forward and on its trajectory,” she says.

That trajectory will show this season as being “more of a family affair this year … more involved than they’ve ever been,” Latifah says, adding: “And the show is definitely going to be more action-packed this year. And that’s only because my grandmother sits in front of the television and watches this show and says, ‘I just love that action.’ Whereas some of my homeboys are like, ‘I just love your relationship with your daughter.’ I think it’s so wonderful that there’s a little something for everyone. There’s lots of heart, there’s lots of tension, and of course, lots of action, and maybe a little heat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYmAj_0iYK3Bpu00

When Lenovo’s small business participants run customized advertisements featuring Latifah, she’ll be no stranger to the process. When her partnership with CoverGirl was first announced in 2001 and she appeared in commercials and magazine print ads for the makeup giant, it was an early example of the inclusion and representation conversation that seems omnipresent today.

“CoverGirl was a major, major deal at the time … and the other thing that was very important was creating the Queen Collection line for women of color,” Latifah shares. For over 15 years, the entertainer was the face of several of the brand’s product launches, most notably her own Queen Collection line, which was specifically formulated to embrace and produce a wider range of complexions, colors and shades. Now, 21 years later, Latifah has signed on to be a part of the CoverGirl family again, and says that it’ll have “a new vibe … more modern and more tech. It’ll still be beautiful, still be easy breezy, but it will be for today.”

“I’m looking at all the other brands that are out now, all the success and billion dollar businesses, and in my heart a little part of me feels like, you know, I was part of that,” Latifah says. “I know [Queen Collection] was part of that because it sold — so they were like, oh, there’s a business here. And now everyone gets to have an opportunity to have shades and their color at an affordable price.”

Up next, Latifah will be creating more shows and film content through her deal with Universal Television and will be looking for five new directors for Queen Collective, her film mentoring and development program for women of color, to create five shorts to be released through Tribeca Film Festival and BET. She’s also working on an animated project at Netflix, The 13 1⁄2 Lives of Captain Bluebear , and was recently a producer on Netflix’s thriller The End of the Road .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for TV and Movie Lovers, from Merch to Home Theater Essentials

There’s no shortage of great shows and movies flashing on our screens so far this year. Whether it be the return of Top Gun: Maverick or the retro sci-fi intrigue of Stranger Things, TV and film fans have been generously fed in 2022. And with fandom comes an innate desire to improve the movie- or TV-watching experience. Naturally, Amazon offers tons of options. The e-commerce giant and tech company stocks everything you might want, from immersive soundbars and stunning big-screen TVs to superfan uniforms for every TV series and film franchise. Some of those pieces usually come at a bit of...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry King Estate Battle: Shawn King Files $100M Lawsuit Against Former Business Managers

A battle for the estate of Larry King is getting messier. Shawn King, the broadcaster’s widow, is suing her former business managers, accusing them of stealing money and conspiring to help King’s son Larry King Jr. usurp her as executor of the estate. King died in January 2021 after being hospitalized for COVID-19. A month later, Larry King Jr. moved to become special administrator of the estate. He pointed to a handwritten amendment by King leaving his assets to his five children. Shawn King challenged the will, arguing it was changed under questionable circumstances. The matter was resolved through a confidential...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again

The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy