Little Genesee, NY

Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy, 73, Little Genesee

Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy 73 of 8235 Willow Brook Rd. passed away Friday October 14, 2022 in the Hart Comfort House Wellsville following a brief illness. Born on March 17, 1949 in Olean he was the son of Richard W. and Mary Hall Cudahy. He married Rebecca Deichmann on July 8, 1995, Mrs. Cudahy survives.
LITTLE GENESEE, NY
Arkport student at Alfred University makes campus veterans memorial shine

In photo, at the veterans memorial are, from left: Mark Zupan, Alfred University president; Morgan; Heckman, Jamie Babcock, executive director, Capital Projects and Facility Operations; and Andrew Burlingame, military and academic coach in Alfred University’s Pamela Lavin Bernstein Center for Advising. Morgan Leibham, a first-year student at Alfred University,...
ALFRED, NY
2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)

The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
WELLSVILLE, NY
Town of Wellsville to hold special meeting on Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s project

Meeting will be Wednesday October 29th at the Wellsville Airport. LEGAL NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville TownBoard, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on October 19 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of discussing the Quicklee’s Traffic study and SEQR.
WELLSVILLE, NY
The Arc Allegany-Steuben Awarded $35,000 in Grants from NYSARC Trust Services

Grants to support guardianship opportunities for people with disabilities in Allegany & Steuben counties. The Arc Allegany-Steuben, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Allegany and Steuben Counties, has been awarded $35,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc Allegany-Steuben’s Guardianship Program.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow

Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
ANGELICA, NY
“Driftwood” Comes to Wellsville Oct 28th

Enjoy live Americana music at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center!. On October 28 the Wellsville Creative Arts Center is welcoming the band Driftwood back to the stage once again! Since 2019, they have released their Americana album “Tree of Shade” and are currently touring – thrilled to share this new music with audiences around the country.
WELLSVILLE, NY

