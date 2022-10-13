Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.

ANGELICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO