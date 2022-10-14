ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Good News: Coats for Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN

