Read full article on original website
Related
'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera
WRTV is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing you stories about Latino culture and history. We followed a local teen about to celebrate her Quinceañera.
wrtv.com
Bringing joy, giving back: Meet the Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington
IRVINGTON — The Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington is in full swing ahead of the 76th Irvington Halloween Festival. WRTV sits down with the group. To find out more about their upcoming events, including the 'Cackling Contest,' click here.
Frederick Douglass Park groundbreaking a celebration for neighborhood champions
The long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Frederick Douglass Park family center was held this week in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The milestone celebration for the legacy park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis is decades in the making. Over 100 people from the neighborhood came out for the event. Residents...
Teens, young adults seek solutions to violence in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of teens and young adults spoke up Saturday during an event on the near northwest side of Indianapolis that sought to identify what young people believe the root cause of violence in their communities is, and to hear their ideas for creating a pathway toward a safer city.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy
INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
Mother hosting brunch in honor of her son for families impacted by gun violence
The Gun Violence for Parents Brunch is free and will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Huge Impact Event Center.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
Abortion in Indiana: Judge gauges if ban defies religious rights
A top Indiana lawyer has questioned the validity of a lawsuit brought by a group of residents who argue that the state's abortion ban violates their religious freedoms.
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
Starbucks’ latest closure over safety concerns leaves Indiana community shocked
Starbucks is closing a location in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the end of Oct., citing concerns of safety. It is the latest closure in recent months as crime spirals in some cities.
cbs4indy.com
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
wrtv.com
70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
Check Up 13: Doctors concerned many people aren't scheduling appointments for screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — There are many reasons we fall behind on our medical appointments: time, cost, access to care, fear, even forgetfulness. It's a barrier one local mom overcame that may have saved her life. Cecilia Ramirez is following up with her breast cancer surgeon. Her Stage 1 cancer was...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
cbs4indy.com
Unlicensed contractor owes thousands to Indy couple for roof repair
INDIANAPOLIS — An unlicensed contractor owes an Indy couple, who does not want to be identified, more than $20,000 after a judge’s ruling. The worker cashed the couple’s check and never returned for the work. To date, they have not received a penny from the company they...
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Comments / 0