Charleston City Paper

Todd, Critic move on from The Bridge radio

Veteran radio DJs Richard Todd and Jim “The Critic” Voigt have left Charleston’s 105.5 The Bridge radio station, the City Paper has confirmed. Saturday was the last day on the air for Todd, who was to be inducted into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame Sunday for his years of contributions to the area music scene. Voigt retired in August.
