localocnews.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who stole an expensive electric bike
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2235 hrs., the suspect above walked up to the back of the business and stole the electric bicycle shown above by cutting the bike lock. This crime occurred at the Chik-Fil-A located at 16388 Beach Blvd., in Westminster. Suspect 1: Male, White, 45-50 years...
3 men sentenced to prison for ransacking Nordstrom Rack in Thousand Oaks
Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks. The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized South American theft group. The men were arrested on July 7 for allegedly stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, […]
Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside
Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
foxla.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly killing Highland Park store employee
One teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a liquor store clerk in Highland Park. Police are still searching for additional suspects.
California police arrest intoxicated resident ‘galloping through traffic’ on horse
WHITTIER, Calif. — Police in California detained a resident for riding under the influence on Friday. Nay, that is not a misprint. But galloping under the influence is a new broken law for police in Whittier. A person is accused of “galloping through traffic” on a horse while intoxicated,...
localocnews.com
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Video shows disabled man stabbed inside Mar Vista fast-food restaurant; suspect sought
Police are asking for the public to help identify a man who stabbed a disabled man in the back inside a fast-food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
nypressnews.com
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit with police in South LA
One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were “conducting surveillance” on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Good Samaritan helps woman who was stabbed by homeless man
A good Samaritan jumped in to help a young woman who was stabbed in the head with scissors by a homeless man in North Hollywood. People who work in the area say this isn't the first time.
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Canyon News
Jonathan Cole Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Scissors
HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked. He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday...
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
