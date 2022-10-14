ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood Police Department hosts recruitment event

By Byron Tollefson
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are looking to the future.

The Kentwood Police Department held a recruiting event on Thursday night with officers meeting candidates hoping to wear the blue one day.

Kentwood police are looking to sponsor recruits at the Grand Valley State University Police Academy in May. After they successfully complete that program, they will join the police department.

The police department holds the recruiting session two times a year. Sgt. Tim Wierenga told News 8 that they’ve been talking to potential recruits throughout the summer.

Thinning blue line: Deputy shortages in West Michigan

West Michigan police academies have seen a drop-off in applications over the last few years, making it difficult for law enforcement to fill open positions. That’s forcing many police departments to compete for a limited number of potential cadets.

“The difference from when I first started, you’d get hundreds of applications for one or two positions,” Wierenga said. “They were selling themselves. Now we’re making sure we’re selling ourselves as well. We want to put our best foot forward and show them what we have to offer. It’s kind of switched roles.”

Wierenga said despite fewer available recruits than in years past, the police department will keep its standards high.

West MI police academies recruitment numbers drop ‘significantly’

“We’re definitely not going to lower the bar,” Wierenga said. “We want to have good-qualified people to come and work for us. That’s why we’re trying to put everything out there on the table and see who we can find.”

Wierenga said the police departments wants “good moral, upstanding people.”

“We want people who do the right thing when nobody’s watching,” he said. “We want people that are willing to help people, that want to be a part of their community, that want to assist and that want to give back to their community.”

The application process is open until Nov. 24. Go to kentwood.us if you are interested in applying.

The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Vongsakoun joins GL Casino

Lam Vongsakoun joined Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino as its vice president of hospitality. Vongsakoun will oversee the current food and beverage operation, and future hotel expansion. Vongsakoun’s experience includes implementing award-winning programs to run multifaceted food and beverage operations at large gaming entertainment resorts in several states. During his career, he has demonstrated an ability to mentor fellow team members and effectively managed salary-level staff while supervising hundreds of team members.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD TV8

