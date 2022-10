Seismic upgrade work in La Grande High School’s auditorium, shown here on Thursday, July 21, 2022, will be conducted in the summer of 2023. Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The process of organizing a major structural upgrade of La Grande High School’s performing arts auditorium is a step closer to being completed.

The La Grande School Board unanimously agreed on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to select WRK Engineers Inc., of Vancouver, Washington, as the design firm for the $2.49 million seismic upgrade project that is scheduled to start in about seven months.