Read full article on original website
Related
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WMUR.com
Rain ends in New Hampshire; flood watch canceled
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The strong system that moved through New Hampshire early Friday with heavy rain is exiting the area. Lingering showers in eastern areas will be over in the next couple hours. A flood watch had been in effect for most of New Hampshire but was dropped in...
manchesterinklink.com
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
PETS・
WMUR.com
Officials concerned about flood potential in White Mountains ahead of busy weekend for tourism
CONCORD, N.H. — Heavy rain moving through New Hampshire is leading to continued concerns about flooding and other hazards it may leave behind. A flood watch is in effect for most of the state. >> Weather alerts. Some communities could see three inches of rain before it tapers off,...
WMUR.com
Video: Another round of sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a warm start to the weekend, temperatures should stay seasonably mild through Sunday. A system will bring some rain to New Hampshire early in the week with cooler air settling back in. Locally dense fog should clear out by 9-10 AM. Sunday should turn out...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. The sign wasn't up for long...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
wabi.tv
Maine Emergency Management Agency warns Mainers about potentially flooded roads following heavy rain
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) cautions citizens about potentially flooded roads Saturday due to Friday’s wind and rainstorm. The concern is falling leaves clogging storm drains, culverts, and small streams, causing them to swell into roadways. Residents and visitors are reminded to Turn Around, Don’t Drown if they come across flooded roads.
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
manchesterinklink.com
Flood Watch in effect through Saturday – clear your storm drains
CONCORD, NH – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a Flood Watch for most of New Hampshire from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Parts of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties could see as much as three-inches of heavy localized rainfall. A...
NECN
Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine
The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 outages from overnight. The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180...
WMUR.com
National Move Over Day serves as reminder for drivers
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Saturday marked National Move Over Day, a push to highlight the importance for drivers to slow down and move over for roadside emergencies. New Hampshire transportation officials set up displays across the state to raise awareness for the state's move over law that has been in place since 2004. The law requires drivers to slow down and, when possible, move over for emergencies and vehicles with flashing lights.
WMUR.com
Video: Torrential downpours possible overnight in New Hampshire
A quick hitting and intense storm system moves through Thursday night and into early Friday bringing heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds. The rain slowly ends Friday then a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the 60s. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much heavier, wind swept rain...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" spelled out appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
WMUR.com
Where is the best corn maze in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. The fall is such a great time of year, particularly in New Hampshire, which knows how to do fall better than anyone, right? And a fun way for the whole family to celebrate the season is with a walk through a corn maze!
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain, wind ahead in New Hampshire
A strong front is approaching...developing showers today turn to heavier rain and gusty winds later tonight and Friday. Today will also be mild again and turning breezy with highs in the 60s, but clouds take over and some scattered showers developing. As a strong cold front approaches tonight, a much...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
NECN
Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?
Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region. And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over. Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some...
Comments / 1