Assumption, IL

agupdate.com

Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding

Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mahomet adds FLOCK cameras, keeping community safe

MAHOMET, Ill., (WCIA) — One town recently added cameras to some of its busiest entry points on the roads. Patrick Brown, Mahomet’s Village Administrator, said they’re already making the town safer.  They’re called FLOCK cameras and other towns in Champaign County use them as well. With them, Mahomet Police said they’ve already been able to […]
MAHOMET, IL
Herald & Review

101522-dec-opn-greenwood_merged

What area of the government can I go to for financial reparations?. What outright lie can I perpetuate to “Big Tech” or “The Media” that they will proclaim as truth to influence the general public?. Isn’t this how we respond in America when we don’t like...
MACON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Illinois Poor People’s Campaign

Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission

The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings

The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Spirits on Halloween? Leave car keys at home, Decatur police warn

DECATUR — Drivers who plan to get into the spirit of Halloween with drinking or marijuana use are getting a sobering message from the Decatur Police Department: Leave your car keys at home. Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrols will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired after Halloween...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Lincoln Trail Homestead to host BioBlitz

DECATUR — Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will host a Fall Mini-BioBlitz at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Railsplitter Pavilion, Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway. Instructors, which include Millikin University professors and other volunteers, will direct a biological survey of plants, fungi, fish and birds within the park.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Mahomet-Seymour drops zeroes on Bloomington 7-0

Mahomet-Seymour played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 7-0 verdict over Bloomington on October 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer. In recent action on October 8, Bloomington faced off against Athens-Greenview Coop and Mahomet-Seymour took on Normal on October 10 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

