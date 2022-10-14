Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Ben Franklin Bridge
CAMDEN, N.J. - Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night. The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined...
South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and a "Slingshot" three-wheeled motorcycle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.
Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say
EAST MOUNT AIRY - A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning. Police found a 23-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police: Overnight Old City shooting leaves woman in extremely critical condition, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot in Old City early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, just blocks from Penns Landing, just before 3 a.m. The 45-year-old victim was found with...
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
Man, 41, injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 15 shot, 1 killed as more gun violence erupts across the city
PHILADELPHIA - Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say 11 separate shootings leave 15 people injured, five critically, and kills one, as the weekend stretches on. The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a...
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
'Patients come first': Temple University Hospital nurses hold rally in advance of possible strike
CENTER CITY - Nurses from Temple University Hospital have authorized a strike and they held a rally Friday afternoon outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with the Magnet Conference happening inside, which celebrates nursing excellence. "Safe staffing is our number one priority," Janet Eaton said. Eaton has 40 years of nursing...
Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City
OLD CITY - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month. On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets. Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic...
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after a man was hit...
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
Young and old march to end violence gripping Philadelphia neighborhoods
CENTER CITY - With so much violence gripping the city of Philadelphia, young people are taking a stand against the violence in their neighborhoods. On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, members of its city took to the streets to send a message to the chaos makers in the city, no one is backing down.
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Weather Authority: One more pleasant day ahead of clouds and showers to start the week
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday will see plenty of sun for most of the day and the wind dies down, so it's a great day to see the Eagles take on the Cowboys. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs topping out in the upper 60s across the region. Clouds will begin to...
Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday in store for Phillies Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park
PHILADELPHIA - It's about to be a beautiful day at the ballpark!. A chilly 40-degree start to the morning will quickly climb into the 70s Saturday afternoon reaching a high of 74 degrees. If you're head to the Phillies game today, get ready for some sun and perfect fall weather!...
Weather Authority: Another beautiful day of sunshine ahead of Monday showers
PHILADELPHIA - Today is the day to get outside!. Ending the weekend with another beautiful day as sun will fill the sky for most as the day as temperature rise to a high of 70 degrees. Clouds will start to appear around Eagles game time Sunday night, but the Philadelphia...
Roxborough High School football team returns to field for first time since deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Roxborough High School's varsity football team returned to the field on Friday for the first time since a shooting erupted after a scrimmage that killed a teen and injured four others. The team hung the jersey of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde near the field, and players and staff wore...
