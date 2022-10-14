Loaded gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy 01:57

BALTIMORE - A student at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded handgun on campus.

"It's gravely concerning" said neighbor Belle Beckham.

City schools officials said they partnered with city police, and around noon, authorities recovered the gun outside the school in Harlem Park.

"They need to check all of the student cars that come here, check their lockers" said neighbor Beverly Stewart.

Stewart said she watched from across the street as police flooded the school's parking lot and put the student in handcuffs.

"Somebody needs to do something about it, because too many kids are getting hurt and killed," said Stewart.

This is now the fourth incident this year where a student brought a gun on a city school campus.

Back in September, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brodgen was shot and killed at Mervo during school dismissal.

A few days later, a 15-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet near Carver Vocational-Technical High School.

And another student was arrested at ConneXions , a community arts school, with a loaded handgun.

"ts a loss of words to think a semi automatic loaded, to see the clip and the picture that they exposed it was like what was he coming to do?" said beckham

belle beckham lives near bluford drew jemison - and works in the public school system..

She says she wants to know how* that student got their hands on that gun in the first place...

"a kid, a person in high school had access to it with all the bullets so its like what are we doing here how does that happen so easily?" said beckham