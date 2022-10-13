Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Oct. 14

Buy Now This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sosie Bacon, left, and and Kyle Gallner in a scene from "Smile." Walter Thomson - handout one time use, Paramount Pictures

"Halloween Ends" NEW

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, and Andi Matichak. Written by John Carpenter, Debra Hill, and Paul Brad Logan. Directed by David Gordon Green. (1:51) R

"Lyle, Lyle Crocodile"

Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies. Based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. (1:46) PG

"Smile"

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) R

"The Good House"

Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. With Sigourney Weaver Kevin Kline and Morena Baccarin. Written by Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. Based on the novel by Ann Leary. Directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. (1:44) R

"The Woman King"

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. Written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello. Directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. (2:15) PG-13

"Barbarian"

A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. With Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger. (1:42) R

"Beast"

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. With Liyabuya Gongo, Martin Munro, Daniel Hadebe and Idris Elba. Written by Ryan Engle and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. (1:33) R

"Don't Worry Darling"

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. With Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Writers Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke. Director Olivia Wilde. (2:03) R