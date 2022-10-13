ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Oct. 14

By STAFF REPORTS
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqxVS_0iYK02wP00
Buy Now This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sosie Bacon, left, and and Kyle Gallner in a scene from "Smile." Walter Thomson - handout one time use, Paramount Pictures

"Halloween Ends" NEW

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, and Andi Matichak. Written by John Carpenter, Debra Hill, and Paul Brad Logan. Directed by David Gordon Green. (1:51) R

"Lyle, Lyle Crocodile"

Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies. Based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. (1:46) PG

"Smile"

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) R

"The Good House"

Life for New England realtor Hildy Good begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame of hers from New York. With Sigourney Weaver Kevin Kline and Morena Baccarin. Written by Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. Based on the novel by Ann Leary. Directed by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. (1:44) R

"The Woman King"

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. Written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello. Directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. (2:15) PG-13

"Barbarian"

A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. With Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger. (1:42) R

"Beast"

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. With Liyabuya Gongo, Martin Munro, Daniel Hadebe and Idris Elba. Written by Ryan Engle and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur. (1:33) R

"Don't Worry Darling"

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. With Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Writers Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke. Director Olivia Wilde. (2:03) R

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival wraps up

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food and music is a must at any county fair during the fall and Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que is highly anticipated each year, especially after a two year hiatus. For the last day, families got to have their faces painted and danced to love music while...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Episode 2: The Augusta Canal

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related. Morning Mix is a one-hour lifestyle show that highlights things to do, places to go, and all things community-related.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Breyer Horse Fun Day scheduled for Nov. 5

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism, along with Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique, will host a Breyer Horse Fun Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum. The event is free for children, ages 4 to 16, with a parent.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park

Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
AIKEN, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

WEDDING: Wilkins – Mittanonsakul

Pimolrat Mittanonsakul of Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, and Cody H. Wilkins of Aiken, SC, were married the third of September, 2022 at Goshen Farm in Montmorenci. They met while attending the University of South Carolina, Columbia where she was an exchange student. The Bride wore a beautiful rose gold colored traditional...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

'Wonderful day' at Reserve Club boosts FOTAS

Mulligans, money and mutts were topics of conversation Monday at The Reserve Club, with about 170 golfers accepting the invitation to take part in "Playing Fore the Pets," a fundraiser for Friends of the Animal Shelter. "They had a great turnout," said golfer Fran Warner, who wound up in a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Living History Park educates future generations about America's past

North Augusta’s Living History Park went back in time to the Colonial Era for the week as reenactors brought back the 18th century American lifestyle. The return of Education Days at the North Augusta park was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Four hundred students alongside teachers, parents and chaperones attended the event.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Lyddie Hansen: Aiken volunteer has passion for helping others

“If someone needs help and you can do something about it, do it. You will never know when you're an answer to someone's prayer.”. That’s the motto that Lyddie Hansen has tried to live her life by. Hansen was born in Baton Rouge to deaf parents, and that had an effect on how she sees the world. She said her parents were very independent despite their disability.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
The Post and Courier

Dr. Sean Alford named chairman for CSRA Heart Challenge

AUGUSTA — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Dr. Sean Alford, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the chairman of the 2023 CSRA Heart Challenge campaign. In this role, Alford is charged with raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
218
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy