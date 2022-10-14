ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyberg – Mine Hill Distillery breathes life into historic property

By Ann Nyberg
ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Elliott Davis had spent almost four decades in finance when he realized he was spending too much time traveling for work.

He turned his attention to home, and then to a historic slot of land along the Shepaug River in Roxbury.

The site, which used to be a 1872 train station and a 1860 cigar factory, is now home to the Mine Hill Distillery following a three-year restoration project.

“We’re making something again here on this property,” Davis said.

The distillery makes five different types of spirits and has won awards for its restoration projects.

