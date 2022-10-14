ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

19-year-old, 7-year-old rescued from barricaded Marietta apartment; suspect now in custody

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MARIETTA, Ga. — A suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Marietta is now in police custoday.

Officers said they were called to The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road on Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, Durrell Harris, 35, barricaded himself inside of his apartment at the location. Police said they believed Harris was holding a 7-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman hostage.

According to officials, they made entry inside of the main part of the apartment around 8:30 p.m., rescuing the girl and a woman.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said officers were distraught and concerned for their safety.

Police said Harris “had fabricated many countermeasures to prevent entry into the apartment and capture, (so) officers requested assistance from the Marietta Police Department’s Special Weapons And Tactics team.”

Just after midnight, officers removed Harris from the apartment using flash bangs, gas and a Taser.

“The suspect was located in a makeshift “safe-room” he built inside a bedroom closet and still would not comply nor surrender. Still unclear of weapons in the unit and with the suspect not compliant, SWAT officers deployed a TASER and took him into custody without injury at 12:45 a.m.,” police said in a news release.

Harris has outstanding warrants out of the state of Wisconsin with the level of charges described as “severe or serious,” according to McPhilamy.

He was arrested and taken to the Cobb County Jail.

After facing charges locally, Harris will be extradited back to Wisconsin.

