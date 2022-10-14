ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
Daily Bullets (Oct. 16): Cowboys’ Win Streak Ends in Fort Worth

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. The Cowboys came up short in Fort Worth, suffering their first wart of 2022. Let’s dive into the loss and other bullet points for OSU and otherwise. OSU Bullets. • As always, Marshall’s...
Oklahoma State Dons Black-White-Black Uniform Combo at TCU

A week after debuting a brand new uniform combination, Oklahoma State will go with a classic road look. For their Top 15 matchup at TCU, the Cowboys will wear a black-white-black uniform combination, crowned with a “full Pete” Pistol Pete helmet with black facemask. This is the 11th...
Live Blog: TCU Rallies to Topple OSU in Double Overtime

Oklahoma State led by 17 points on the road in Fort Worth, but the Cowboys offense crumbled late as TCU rallied in the second half and to force overtime (and eventually a double overtime) before winning 43-40. Here are the live updates from the game in reverse chronological order. LIVE...
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 43-40 Overtime Loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — With as wild as the Big 12 has been this season, it seemed unlikely the Cowboys would get out of things unscathed, but the way Oklahoma State’s loss came Saturday is going to sting. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 in Amon G. Carter...
Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Double-Overtime Loss at TCU

The Cowboys will head back from Fort Worth with their first blemish of the season after taking a double-overtime loss at the hands of TCU on Saturday. While the Cowboys’ offense was hard to find in the fourth quarter and in both overtime periods, Pistols Firing was present and accounted for with Marshall Scott in the press box and Devin Wilber manning his camera on the field.
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU

With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Record 5-0 5-0 Points Per Game 45.2 46.4. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 104-for-169 (62%)/1,394 yards/12 touchdowns/2 interceptions. TCU — Max Duggan — 93-for-127 (73%)/1,305 yards/14 touchdowns/1 interception. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 86 carries/355 yards/4 touchdowns. TCU — Kendre Miller — 69...
Game Recap: OSU Falls to TCU 43-40 in Double-Overtime

It took two overtime periods, several head-scratching special teams plays and a complete teardown of the substitution rules, but we’re down to one unbeaten team in the Big 12. No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to No. 13 TCU 43-40 in double-overtime in Fort Worth on Saturday. The Cowboys (5-1,...
Fort Worth, TX

