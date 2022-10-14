ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa car dealership targeted after thieves steal keys from trunk of unlocked car

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Two cars were stolen from the lot of Second Generation Motor Company near 18th and Memorial early Monday morning after about 40 keys were stolen from the trunk of unlocked car in the owner’s driveway about six miles away.

Mohammad Al-Musawi has owned the dealership on South Memorial Avenue in Tulsa for seven years. He said this is the first time cars have been stolen right off the lot.

While the dealership’s 2001 green convertible Corvette and white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado have been recovered, Al-Musawi is asking for the public’s help in locating his maroon 2014 Camaro that was stolen from his driveway on Monday.

“I think it’s very personal to me,” Al-Musawi said.”These people came to my house, right, where I sleep, then they drove down to my business, stealing one car wasn’t enough.”

His 2014 Camaro was stolen from the driveway of his home in the area of 81st and Sheridan early Monday.

This after someone stole the keys to the car out of the unlocked trunk of his Dodge Challenger, both cars were parked in the driveway.

The suspects’ next stop, according to Al-Musawi, was his car dealership at 18th and South Memorial Avenue. There were papers in the trunk of his Challenger that indicated the address of his dealership.

In surveillance video timed stamped at 5:56am, you can see someone climbing into the Corvette, at the same time the tail lights of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado come on.

At 5:58 am, surveillance video clearly shows two vehicles pulling out of the lot.

A Facebook post offering a $1,000 reward led to the recovery of the Silverado at an abandoned car wash at Apache and Yale on Monday.

The next day someone spotted the Corvette parked at McClure Park and contacted police.

Now Al-Musawi is hoping the public will help him recover his maroon Camaro, and provide police with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for turning his life upside down.

“I think it’s more important to me to find these people than it is to find the car,” he explained, “that’s why I upped the reward so high because I want to find these people responsible.”

He said there’s no way the suspects could have stolen the cars without the keys because they’re chip cars.

The reward is $5,000 according to Al-Musawi for information leading to an arrest and the return of his maroon Camaro which he describes as obnoxiously loud.

We reached out to Tulsa police who tell us they are investigating the theft from his business as well as the theft from his home.

Tulsa Police Lt. Chase Calhoun said as many as 15 to 20 vehicles are stolen a day.

His advice to car owners is not leave keys for other cars or fobs inside your vehicle and to always lock your doors.

If you have any information that may be helpful for police about the theft, you are asked to can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

