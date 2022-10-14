NFL Week 6 best teaser

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 of the NFL season is here, and we're going with three powerhouse teams in this week's teaser. Tampa Bay has struggled to blow out teams so far this season, but nonetheless, they still keep winning, which is why we're going with the Bucs (-2) for the first leg of our teaser. As for the last leg of our teaser, we're taking the over the between the Chiefs and Bills. Not only are these the two best teams in the AFC, they're also the two best offenses in the AFC, which is why the over of 50 total points is pretty much a guarantee.

Tampa Bay has had some ugly wins so far this year, but that doesn't matter. They're still winning. And there's a really good chance they cover the eight-point spread this week against Pittsburgh, but with the teaser bringing it all the way down to two, you have to jump on it.

Pittsburgh got smoked last week against Buffalo, and don't be surprised if that happens this week against the Bucs. Regardless of who's at quarterback for the Steelers — Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky — they still can't score. Pittsburgh managed just three points last week against Buffalo, and Tampa's Bay defense is even better.

The Steelers average the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, and a one-dimensional offense won't be able to beat Tampa Bay. Plus, the Bucs are getting healthier on offense, and Tom Brady has dominated the Steelers in his career. Including the playoffs, Brady is 12-3. And let's be honest, this might be the worst Steelers team under Mike Tomlin. With the spread down to two, there's no reason not to take the Bucs.

Kansas City and Buffalo are the top two scoring teams in the NFL, and expect some fireworks on Sunday in this one. These two teams combined for 78 points the last time they played each other last season in the playoffs, and while we don't expect quite as many points this time around, don't be surprised if the final total is over 60. Kansas City's secondary has struggled at times this season, and that very well may continue against Bills receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Buffalo's defense has been pretty stout all season long, but that haven't faced an offense like the Chiefs yet. Regardless, you simply can't bet against the Chiefs' offense. Even if KC gets off to a slow start on offense, they always find a way to get going. That happened last week against Las Vegas, don't be surprised if they get off to a much faster start this week. That's why we're all in on the over of 48 points on the teaser between the Bills and Chiefs for the final leg of our teaser.

The Bet: KC/BUF (> 54 Total Points) to KC/BUF (> 48 Points) and TB (-8) to TB (-2) (-124 odds via Barstool)