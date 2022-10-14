Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
Clayton’s Kumi’s OT goal lifts Milton Hershey boys soccer over CD East
Clayton Kumi’s goal at the 2-minute mark of overtime lifted the Milton Hershey boys soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional victory over CD East Saturday. The Spartans (7-8-1) received a first half goal from Sami Abdallah and a second half tally from Morris Marshall. CD East falls to 7-7.
West Perry football survives Big Spring’s upset bid
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard at West Perry Stadium on Oct. 8, the Mustang football team and their respective fans in the bleachers released a collective sigh of relief. After rolling through the first six weeks of the season, West Perry overcame a stern test from a...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Mohamed Koroma’s big plays help Milton Hershey navigate quarterback carousel in win over Lower Dauphin
Milton Hershey entered Saturday’s contest against Lower Dauphin without its long-time starting quarterback Kenny Emile, lost to an injury a week ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
‘We felt something different’: Jeremiah Hargrove carries Carlisle to first win over Cumberland Valley since 2004
Brett Ickes and the Carlisle football team have boatloads of respect for the Cumberland Valley football program, both on and off the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Marcus Quaker accounts for 6 TDs as West Perry pulls away from North Penn-Mansfield
Marcus Quaker’s nickname might be “Spark,” but the guy sure has been money for the West Perry Mustangs this season and Friday was no exception.
Brady Heiser accounts for 339 yards, 4 TDs to lead Gettysburg past Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim
Gettysburg knocked off Greencastle-Antrim 42-28 Friday, and although the final score might not suggest it there was a moment when things were not looking good for the Warriors.
Jaeion Perry goes for 229, 3 TDs as Steel-High downs Newport, 68-14
Jaeion Perry got it done rushing and receiving Friday, and Alex Erby was his usual stellar self, too, as Steel-High scored a 68-14 win over Newport.
Gettysburg’s Jayden Johnson claims his first college opportunity
Jayden Johnson banged his shoulder up and played just six games as a junior. Well, heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Shippensburg, the 5-foot-6, 160-pound speedster is the Mid-Penn’s leading rusher with 1,006 yards and four touchdowns. And now he has his first college opportunity. Johnson...
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
Mostly clear, sunny fall weather in store this week for Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg region should expect another run of mostly sunny, clear conditions this week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s mid-week as fall weather sets in, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s expected high of 68 degrees will likely be the warmest of the week, according to the...
local21news.com
Manheim Township School Board expected to vote on policy regarding transgender athletes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township School Board is expected to cast a vote tonight that could change the district's athletics landscape. The Board will be deciding on whether to start a deeper dive into the policy to address transgender students. Currently, the Athletic Policy makes no...
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
Teen Followed Man Home To Steal 4 Pairs Of Nike Air Jordans At Gunpoint In Pennsylvania: Police
A 19-year-old was among two robbers who followed a man home and stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers at gunpoint in central Pennsylvania, police allege. Hayden Matthew Thoman, of York, and another man followed a Lancaster resident to his home where the men hopped out and demand the shoes, according to the police release on Oct. 14.
