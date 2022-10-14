Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say
BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
NBC Connecticut
Suspect Fired Over 80 Rounds at Bristol Officers During Siege: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says
A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex. Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested
#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Nabbed With Drugs, Gun, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was nabbed with drugs and a loaded gun after police received a tip he was selling drugs. Nnamdi Clarke, age 48, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Bridgeport. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, after receiving the information on Clarke,...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
Register Citizen
Activists 'appalled' Portland trainer accused of abusing horses allowed to still work with animals
MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing for Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer accused of repeatedly abusing animals at a Portland farm, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1. Wall briefly appeared in state Superior Court in Middletown on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of her pretrial hearing. But an attorney for the state asked Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey for a continuance, saying prosecutors needed to obtain a "binder full of information" from the state Department of Agriculture, which had ordered Wall's arrest.
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
bronx.com
Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33
On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 20 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
newstalknewengland.com
Dominican National Sentenced In Bridgeport, Connecticut To 120 Months For Narcotics Distribution
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport, Connecticut sentenced Neftali Fernandez 42, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in the Bronx, New York to 120 months of imprisonment. Fernandez, in February 2020 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman who previously avoided jail for defrauding elderly woman now exposed to 10 years behind bars
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain woman who previously avoided jail time after pleading guilty to defrauding an elderly woman is now exposed to a decade behind bars after admitting a probation violation. Amber Foster, 31, admitted the violation during a proceeding in New Britain Superior Court last week.
Register Citizen
New Haven man appeals 45-year murder sentence for 2011 slaying, questioning 'jailhouse' witnesses
NEW HAVEN — Christopher Calhoun is two years into a 45-year sentence for the 2011 shooting murder of a rival drug-seller, Isaiah "King" Gantt, in the former Church Street South apartments, but maintains his innocence and alleges in an appeal that two key witnesses were jailhouse informants who stood to personally benefit.
Register Citizen
Former Yale employee gets 9 years in prison for stealing $40 million worth of electronics
NEW HAVEN — A former Yale School of Medicine employee was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for using her position to fraudulently obtain $40 million worth of computers and other electronics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jamie Petrone, 43, who now lives...
