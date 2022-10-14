ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect Fired Over 80 Rounds at Bristol Officers During Siege: IG Report

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Who Chased, Fatally Shot Victim In White Plains Found Guilty By Jury, DA Says

A Westchester man has been found guilty after authorities say he chased down and then murdered a man near a housing complex. Brandon Williams, age 28, was charged for the fatal shooting of Deron Strange, age 34, in White Plains that happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in a parking lot behind the apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Activists 'appalled' Portland trainer accused of abusing horses allowed to still work with animals

MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing for Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer accused of repeatedly abusing animals at a Portland farm, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1. Wall briefly appeared in state Superior Court in Middletown on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of her pretrial hearing. But an attorney for the state asked Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey for a continuance, saying prosecutors needed to obtain a "binder full of information" from the state Department of Agriculture, which had ordered Wall's arrest.
PORTLAND, CT
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
bronx.com

Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33

On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 20 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy