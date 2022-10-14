Read full article on original website
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Clayton’s Kumi’s OT goal lifts Milton Hershey boys soccer over CD East
Clayton Kumi’s goal at the 2-minute mark of overtime lifted the Milton Hershey boys soccer team to a 3-2 Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional victory over CD East Saturday. The Spartans (7-8-1) received a first half goal from Sami Abdallah and a second half tally from Morris Marshall. CD East falls to 7-7.
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
Penn State falls to Michigan, 41-17 in Ann Arbor; Photo gallery
Penn State fell to Michigan Saturday, 41-17 at Michigan Stadium. The Nittany Lions trailed 16-14 at the half despite getting dominated in time of possession and yardage. They actually took a 17-16 lead in the third quarter on a 27-yard field goal by placekicker Jake Pinegar, but the Wolverines rattled off 25 unanswered points to close it out.
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
College football Week 7 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how far Penn State fell after Michigan loss
Week 7 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
James Franklin doesn’t mince words after Michigan crushes Penn State: ‘We own all of it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sundays after a loss have never been pleasant during James Franklin’s time at Penn State. Franklin and his assistants conduct a thorough review of Saturday’s performance. The idea is to correct mistakes and move on to the next opponent.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
Mostly clear, sunny fall weather in store this week for Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg region should expect another run of mostly sunny, clear conditions this week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s mid-week as fall weather sets in, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s expected high of 68 degrees will likely be the warmest of the week, according to the...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
