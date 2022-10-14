ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

WATCH: Penguins 1st Round Pick New Captain of Juniors Team

Owen Pickering impressed the Pittsburgh Penguins on and off the ice. He impressed Pittsburgh media, PHN included, with his well-spoken and accessible demeanor. The Penguins made him their 2022 first-round choice, 21st overall. On Friday, the Swift Current Broncos named the 18-year-old, still-growing 6-foot-4 defenseman their new captain. The team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Evgeni Malkin Feels Young, Strong in Year 17

PITTSBURGH - In contrast from the previous couple of seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2022-23 season with a healthy core and a full training camp. Captain Sidney Crosby already pointed out the benefits of a full Penguins camp, and his longtime teammate has felt the same way. Evgeni Malkin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks

Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s second straight win to begin the season. David Perron and Dominik Kubalik also scored. The Red Wings beat Montreal 3-0 on Friday night in their opener. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Miles Wood also scored.
DETROIT, MI

