Pittsburgh, PA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees

The Guardians could wrap up the ALDS on Sunday night which would complete a historic upset over the New York Yankees. This is the lineup they are going with heading into game four:. Cleveland will send out the exact same lineup that they went with in game three. Josh Naylor...
CLEVELAND, OH
Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs

Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné's goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat...
MLS

