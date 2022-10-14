Read full article on original website
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
The Guardians have rolled out more of the same lineup this postseason. There have been some minor adjustments such as having Josh Naylor at designated hitter or first base and moving Andres Gimenez and Oscar Gonzalez up or down a spot or two in the lineup. But Cleveland made a...
Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
Josh Naylor Trolls Gerrit Cole With Rock the Baby Celebration After Game 4 Home Run
CLEVELAND — After homering off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor trolled the Yankees ace as he sprinted around the bases. Cleveland's slugger rocked the baby multiple times. It didn't take a lip reading specialist to...
Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees
The Guardians could wrap up the ALDS on Sunday night which would complete a historic upset over the New York Yankees. This is the lineup they are going with heading into game four:. Cleveland will send out the exact same lineup that they went with in game three. Josh Naylor...
Koné scores key goal, Montreal advances in MLS Cup Playoffs
Ismaël Koné scored the go-ahead goal, Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty kick late in second-half stoppage time and Montreal defeated Orlando 2-0 on Sunday in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Koné's goal in the 68th minute gave Montreal a big advantage as Orlando was unable to mount any threat...
