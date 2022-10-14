Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Far Did Alabama Drop in the Polls?
The major polls on Sunday dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide following its 52-49 loss at Tennessee. The story will be update with the AP Top 25 and coaches poll. Georgia picked up 31-of-52 first-place votes and remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week after defeating Vanderbilt 55-0 at home in Week 7. The top ranking marks the 13th all-time appearance at No. 1 for the Bulldogs, which sets the record for second-most appearances in the top spot for the Super 16 poll.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams vs. Panthers Notebook: A Win’s a Win, Right?
The Los Angeles Rams stumbled into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on a two-game losing streak. And even in a league where anything can happen, a home loss to the 1-4 Panthers -- who just fired coach Matt Rhule -- would officially have put the Rams into all-out panic mode.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to find my confidence to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carolina’s Conservative Approach Allows Early Season Slide to Continue
INGLEWOOD, CA - Steve Wilks' first game as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers didn't go as planned as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, Wilks mentioned that running the football would be the identity of this team moving forward. It makes sense, right? On the opening drive, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo put an emphasis on getting the ball into the hands of Christian McCaffrey as he rushed for 27 yards on four carries and totaled 31 yards on three receptions. Rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu put the Panthers behind the chains with an illegal block to the back, but they were still able to come away with the first points of the game on a 42-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?
The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Behind Three Takeaways and Timely Offense, Vikings Beat Dolphins to Move to 5-1
It doesn't feel like luck anymore. Maybe this is just who the Vikings are. Kevin O'Connell's team didn't play particularly well on offense or defense for much of Sunday's game under the Miami sun. In fact, they were out-gained in the yardage department 458 to 234. And yet, they made plays when they needed to on both sides of the ball and emerged with a 24-16 victory over the Dolphins, sending them to 5-1 as they head into the bye week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Nick Folk FG Streak Ends In Win Over Browns
While much of the media attention is understandably focused on ‘Zappe Fever,’ New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk continues to quietly go about his business. The 37-year old entered the Pats Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns having connected on 9 of 10 field goals (his only miss coming from beyond 50-yards in Week 2) and was a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after attempts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6
Saints tight end Adam Trautman is injured. He was in motion during a play, fell, and was assisted off the field by New Orleans medical personnel. He limped to the sidelines, which appeared to be a lower leg injury. The injury occurred at 11:23 in the second quarter. John Hendrix...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons ‘Not Satisfied’ After Marcus Mariota Leads Big Win Over 49ers - Live Game Updates
“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “We’re going to continue to grow … and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”
Comments / 0