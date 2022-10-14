ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chances for late-Oct U.S. hurricane falling, forecasters say

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVhq7_0iYJyoQc00

HOUSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The chances of a hurricane striking the United States in late October are declining, forecasters at Colorado State University said in a closely watched report on Thursday.

"The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has been slightly below normal," the forecasters said in the final update of the season.

For the rest of the month, "anomalously strong vertical wind shear forecast across the entire tropical Atlantic and Caribbean" provided little support for tropical cyclone development that would threaten the Americas.

Before the hurricane season, Colorado State, private and U.S. government forecasters had called for an above-average hurricane season because of warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico and reduced wind shear across the southern United States.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Tropical storm activity typically peaks in August and September.

Colorado State's Tropical Meteorology Project had initially forecast four major hurricanes out of eight hurricanes developing from among 18 named tropical storms. So far two major hurricanes have developed, including Hurricane Ian, which claimed 137 lives, out of five hurricanes from 11 tropical storms.

Over the previous 30 years, there were an average of 3.2 major hurricanes, 7.2 hurricanes and 14.4 named storms.

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Related
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

TD 9 looking increasingly like it will become a major hurricane threat for Florida

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. All eyes remained on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean, as AccuWeather forecasters warned of an increasing threat for a major landfalling hurricane to slam Florida next week.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
The Weather Channel

How La Niña Could Impact A Season's Snow

La Niña is expected to remain in place through this winter. La Niña winters tend to be snowier than average along the northern tier. But how strong the La Niña is also influences snowfall. La Niña is not the only driver of weather patterns. Sign up...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy