Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Taco

Rows of taco shells stuffed with colorful confetti - taco party concept. Taco Bell is testing two new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos in Minnesota and Tennessee. Taco fans in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and Nashville, Tennessee can find the new items, which feature beef, a three-cheese blend, and creamy jalapeño sauce inside a freshly fried, white-corn tortilla shell with three-cheese blend grilled on the outside. They are served with warm nacho cheese sauce and red sauce for dipping. What two foods would you like to see combined?
NASHVILLE, TN
FUN 104

15 Historic Buildings in Minnesota that Could be Settings for a Horror Movie

There are tons of beautiful, historic buildings in Minnesota. But during spooky season, my mind goes straight to how spooky everything looks (or could look in the right lighting). So when I was looking at different historical places around Minnesota there were a few that I saw and I thought 'man, these could be the setting of a horror movie!' Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know if you agree that these could be the perfect setting for a horror movie.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul

Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
violetskyadventures.com

See the Oldest House in St. Paul

Built in the mid-1850’s by Justus Ramsey, this home is the oldest in the entire city of St. Paul. Operating as a barber shop, antique store and now an outdoor patio bar, the home has seen a variety of uses in its time. About. Justus Ramsey, a Pennsylvania native,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

