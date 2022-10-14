ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: 2 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fanfair Ave. and Edgemoor St. just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say two people were standing on the corner when someone shot at them from a passing car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

So far, police say they’ve only gathered “very limited” information on a possible suspect or suspects.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

