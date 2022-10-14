Police: 2 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the intersection of Fanfair Ave. and Edgemoor St. just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say two people were standing on the corner when someone shot at them from a passing car.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
So far, police say they’ve only gathered “very limited” information on a possible suspect or suspects.
This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.
