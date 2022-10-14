ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway

We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022

The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
SECAUCUS, NJ
94.5 PST

Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season

"Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show, Richard Hatch, even has New England roots. In fact, there have been a number of players and cast members that come from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. That includes the latest "Survivor."
LONDONDERRY, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy