This Crazy Fan Theory Made Me Like the Maine TV Drama ‘Murder She Wrote’
Like many, I did a double-take when I saw that Angela Lansbury passed away. Even though she was just shy of her 97th birthday, she, like Betty White, was someone who had been in our lives so long, it felt as though she'd never leave us. Some in my generation...
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
New Jersey’s Top Thanksgiving Side Dish Will Definitely Surprise You
Are you ready for some New Jersey Thanksgiving talk? We are, and we’ll kick off the season by talking bout the one Turkey Day side dish that rises above all the rest in the Garden State. I know what you’re thinking. Can we get through Halloween first before we...
This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States
There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
New Jersey Vegan Food Festival 2022
The New Jersey Vegan Food Festival is making its way back to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on November 12 and 13. This two-day celebration will feature delicious plant-based meals, desserts, and treats from local spots around the tri-state area. If you’re looking for samples, meal inspiration, or some great food, this is the perfect event for you.
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
US Paralympian From New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
"Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show, Richard Hatch, even has New England roots. In fact, there have been a number of players and cast members that come from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. That includes the latest "Survivor."
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
Caught on video: Massive humpback whale bumps fishermen’s boat off New Jersey coast
BELMAR, N.J. — A father and son were recording while reeling in their catch when a giant humpback breached the surface a few feet away. According to CNN, Zach Piller and his father, Doug, spotted a few dolphins and sharks just off the Jersey Shore near Belmar but were completely caught off guard when a hungry humpback whale erupted from the water.
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
