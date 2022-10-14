Valparaiso Events held its annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Hundreds of people came out to take part in the day of fun, and not a single person wore a frown. Parents and children alike had a great time painting mini pumpkins, getting their faces painted, and playing yard games all while sipping on some delicious apple cider--it was truly a day you didn’t want to miss.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO