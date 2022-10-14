Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
22 WSBT
Rochester theater plans to reopen before Christmas
The Times Theater in Rochester says it could be open before Christmas. The theater closed in 2016 after it's equipment ran down. After the start of the pandemic, a group decided it was time to start working on bringing life back to the downtown attraction. Now, the theater is in...
abc57.com
Blake Fisher gives back to South Bend community with YMCA
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A slight meniscus tear to his knee put a stop on offensive lineman Blake Fisher’s Notre Dame debut last season but he knew he would be back and make the most of his opportunity. Fisher returned for the Fiesta Bowl and is now the starting right tackle on the Irish O-line.
abc57.com
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
22 WSBT
Frightful Friday coming up at the Mishawaka Library
Friday is always the best day of the week, and this upcoming Friday, October 21, will be quite "frightful" when you head to the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Library. From 10 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m., enjoy an all-age Halloween event. There will be a 30-minute craft event, a not-too-spooky...
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
Lean Kitchen Company Expanding to Valparaiso
The owners are also opening a new business called Well Fed Athletes
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Events Celebrates Another Beautiful Autumn With Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Valparaiso Events held its annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Hundreds of people came out to take part in the day of fun, and not a single person wore a frown. Parents and children alike had a great time painting mini pumpkins, getting their faces painted, and playing yard games all while sipping on some delicious apple cider--it was truly a day you didn’t want to miss.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
22 WSBT
Green Thumb: Low Growing Evergreens
Join Greg Leyes as we discuss how to properly plant, grow, and care for some wonderful Low Growing Evergreens. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley Garden Center. Visit them at 15065 St. Rd. 23 Granger, IN 46530. Hours:. Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm Sat: 9am-4pm Sun: 10am-3pm Phone: (574) 271-0202.
22 WSBT
La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Bring home Hannibal just in time for "Howloween"
He's a terrier mix about 1-years-old. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs. He's approximately 60 pounds and is expected to get bigger. Hannibal hasn't been cat tested yet but can be upon request. Cuellar recommended him with kids who are...
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
22 WSBT
Green Thumb 10/15/22: Trees
Looking to add something to your yard? Well if it's a tree you're looking for, Greg Leyes shows you some of the wonderful selection that Ginger Valley has to offer, as well as how to care for your new yard addition!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Comments / 0