Blinken: China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving on a ‘much faster timeline’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said China’s plans to annex the self-governed island of Taiwan that Beijing claims as its own are moving forward on a “much faster timeline” than previously expected. “There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in...
Investors likely used shady methods to move $45 billion out of China as the yuan continues its decline
China labeled $45.2 billion in outflows as "errors and omissions," which likely indicates illegal or semi-legal channels, according to Reuters.
Ukraine Wants Russia to Pay for the War's Environmental Impact
Ukraine's environmental ministry is recording the invasion's environmental toll in order to seek reparations after the war
Infinited Fiber Says Chemical Costs Up 300%
Fashion and textile technology firm Infinited Fiber Company said its work to build the world’s first commercial-scale Infinna textile fiber factory in Kemi, Finland, has progressed largely according to plan since the announcement of the factory site in June. The company is now also increasing its focus on scaling Infinna production volume further as quickly as possible in response to the continued and growing customer demand for the company’s high-quality regenerated textile fiber Infinna. The company said the market impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the increased uncertainty on the global utility, commodity and financial markets, has highlighted the...
Grandmother who reportedly inspired 'Mama Coco' in Pixar's 'Coco' dies at 109
Even though her family relentlessly worked for official recognition, Pixar never really gave her official credit.
Does the US need a digital dollar? Fight drags on, other countries advance
For thousands of years, humans have used physical money to pay for goods and services. But in a time where people can answer an international call from a watch, do they really need that wad of cash? Or is it time for a digital dollar?. In the U.S. and around...
After much debate, BTS members will serve military duties in South Korea
Big Hit Music, the management company for superstar K-pop band BTS, announced the band will serve their military duties as mandated by law in South Korea. The band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required conscription steps. Jin turns 30 in December, the age at which men can no longer delay enlistment.
More Kyiv strikes; China’s Communist Party congress; Georgia early voting
On the same day more suicide drones struck Kyiv, day two of China’s Communist Party congress got underway as early voting was set to begin in Georgia. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Kyiv drone strikes – An unknown numbers of explosive-laden suicide drones...
