ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

Infinited Fiber Says Chemical Costs Up 300%

Fashion and textile technology firm Infinited Fiber Company said its work to build the world’s first commercial-scale Infinna textile fiber factory in Kemi, Finland, has progressed largely according to plan since the announcement of the factory site in June. The company is now also increasing its focus on scaling Infinna production volume further as quickly as possible in response to the continued and growing customer demand for the company’s high-quality regenerated textile fiber Infinna. The company said the market impacts of the ongoing war in Ukraine, including the increased uncertainty on the global utility, commodity and financial markets, has highlighted the...
straightarrownews.com

Does the US need a digital dollar? Fight drags on, other countries advance

For thousands of years, humans have used physical money to pay for goods and services. But in a time where people can answer an international call from a watch, do they really need that wad of cash? Or is it time for a digital dollar?. In the U.S. and around...
straightarrownews.com

After much debate, BTS members will serve military duties in South Korea

Big Hit Music, the management company for superstar K-pop band BTS, announced the band will serve their military duties as mandated by law in South Korea. The band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required conscription steps. Jin turns 30 in December, the age at which men can no longer delay enlistment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy