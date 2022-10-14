Read full article on original website
Amanda Chisholm
3d ago
so sad! close to where I live and I think I drove by there around that time. I wonder if they will have a warrant to search his cell phone (if even able to unlock it). it kind of even looks like maybe a sale gone wrong? suspect has something in his hands that looks a bit like an iPad or something? maybe I'm wrong. (I'm probably wrong... since that's a bit extreme for $1000 cash robbery) Also, super sad, looks like the guy went to hit the brakes to put it into drive to take off, assuming when he saw the gun, then the taillights fade again .... :(
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness againDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Van Winkle faces challenge from Miguel for Senate 30 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicideHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Washington Examiner
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
Arrest made after suspicious package found outside Wheat Ridge pub
A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.
CBS News
Westminster pursuit suspect crashes stolen car, shoots self
A gun fired as the driver of a stolen car crashed while being pursued by police Friday evening in Westminster. The juvenile male driver was hospitalized following the incident.
Woman missing in Northglenn found safe
Officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman with severe dementia.
Police looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in homicide investigation
The Lakewood Police Department is working to identify an individual and vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide.
Mother of teenager found dead on High Line Canal Trail reacts to her son’s death
The mother of a man found dead along the High Line Canal Trail last Friday spoke exclusively with FOX31.
Multiple people hurt after reported shooting at house party in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a house party in Adams County on Saturday morning. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday about gunshots at a house party.
Neighbor whose home was struck during house party shooting speaks
That shooting happened on Dakin Street at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and left seven people injured and one person dead. A neighbor, Yvonne Garcia, who lives four houses down said she woke up to the sound of gunfire.
Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting
DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase
A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
Thieves caught on camera in Denver break-in
A Denver couple is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves who broke into their detached garage early Wednesday morning.
Police issue arrest warrant in 2006 Aurora cold case homicide
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 14, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for a man, thought to have fled the country, who is wanted in connection to a 2006 murder of an Aurora woman.
Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton
A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
nbc11news.com
Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers. According to the indictment, from...
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
Westword
Fifty Latest Crimes in Union Station Area
It's been nearly a year since the Denver Police Department began cracking down on crime in the Union Station area following safety complaints from RTD and encouragement from Mayor Michael Hancock. But while the number of arrests and citations remains high there, a sampling of the fifty most recent crimes reported by the DPD is dominated by minor, non-violent offenses.
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 10