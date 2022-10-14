ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Florida sheriff’s deputies arrested 4 suspected burglars who allegedly looted in the wake of Hurricane Ian, whereas many impacted Floridians wrestle to get well from the Category 4 storm. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, have been arrested, together with 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tropics switching into fall

Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
ENVIRONMENT
country1025.com

“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California

FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
FORT MYERS, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
FLORIDA STATE

