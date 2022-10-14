Read full article on original website
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
NYPD officers shoot, kill parolee who waved gun in crowd: police
NYPD officers shot and killed a man who was currently on parole after he waved around a gun in a crowd of people in upper Manhattan early Sunday, authorities said.
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video
NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen dies after being shot on the subway in Queens
A dispute between two groups of teens on a subway train ended in gunfire that left a 15-year-old boy dead in Queens, police said.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Teen arrested in the shooting of 15-year-old in Far Rockaway: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police have arrested a teenager in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Far Rockaway, officials said. Keyondre Russell, 18, of Queens, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday morning, police identified the victim as Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train […]
Man, 66, fatally shot in Queens home, person of interest in custody: police
A 66-year-old man was fatally shot in a two-story Queens home on Saturday, according to police. Officers discovered the man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the torso in a home on 230th Place near 141st Avenue in Laurelton around 7:40 a.m.
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
4 Teenagers Shot from Moving Vehicle at House Party
First Squad detectives are investigating an Assault that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:57 pm in Freeport. According to detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike dispersed onto the surrounding streets. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike in the vicinity of Independence Avenue. Multiple rounds were discharged from the vehicle and struck three (3) male juveniles, 14,16,16, and a female, 16.
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
NYPD: Suspects shot man sitting inside parked school bus in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a man in Brooklyn. Police released pictures of one of two suspects who allegedly got into a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue and opened fire Thursday morning. A 30-year-old man was shot in the jaw, nose, arm and chest, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens
A 20-year-old man was killed in a fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning.
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
