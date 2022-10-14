ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video

NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen arrested in the shooting of 15-year-old in Far Rockaway: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police have arrested a teenager in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Far Rockaway, officials said. Keyondre Russell, 18, of Queens, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday morning, police identified the victim as Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says

This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

4 Teenagers Shot from Moving Vehicle at House Party

First Squad detectives are investigating an Assault that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:57 pm in Freeport. According to detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike dispersed onto the surrounding streets. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike in the vicinity of Independence Avenue. Multiple rounds were discharged from the vehicle and struck three (3) male juveniles, 14,16,16, and a female, 16.
FREEPORT, NY
Daily News

Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects shot man sitting inside parked school bus in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a man in Brooklyn. Police released pictures of one of two suspects who allegedly got into a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue and opened fire Thursday morning. A 30-year-old man was shot in the jaw, nose, arm and chest, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody

A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
QUEENS, NY

