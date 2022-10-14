Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct. 2-8
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-8. AFC Urgent Care Statesville, NC, AFC Urgent Care Statesville, AFC Urgent Care and Family Care of WNC PLLC, Statesville. Taqueria Los Jarochos 2, Hebert Marino Madrigal, Statesville. Skinner’s Seafood To Go, Ronald...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Speak Life and Live's Soulful Sunday Jazz a success
The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Speak Life and Live Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser. To commemorate the second annual jazz event and the sixth anniversary of the small-but-powerful organization, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music and fun.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Women Making a Difference' theme of program at Statesville club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with special motivational speaker, Tyronna Hooker, who spoke about “Women Making a Difference.”. She spoke of the importance of success is “u” and the differences that you...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 20
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
iredellfreenews.com
New program at Statesville High exposes students to careers in teaching (Photos)
Statesville High School and Western Carolina University have formed a new partnership through a program called Students to Teachers Through Educator Pathways (STEP) to help recruit students from diverse backgrounds into the teaching profession. “We are the only school in the State of North Carolina that is using this program...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Taylorsville Times
Huffman named principal at EAMS
Alexander County Schools leaders announce that Brett Huffman is the new principal at East Alexander Middle School effective December 1st. Huffman currently serves as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School and has worked in various school roles for the past 18 years. Of East Alexander, Huffman says, “I...
Statesville Record & Landmark
47th annual Carolina BalloonFest begins
Blue skies greeted hot air balloonists as they took to the air on a cool Friday morning in Statesville as the 47th annual Carolina BalloonFest got underway. The event continues through the weekend with not just balloons, but with other activities planned near the Statesville Regional Airport where tickets can be bought. Music, a kids’ play area, a wine and craft beer garden, and of course, hot-air ballooning activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday as aeronauts from across the country, as well as from Canada, come to Statesville to celebrate their shared passion.
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration
LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
lakenormanpublications.com
Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’
This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Be a part of the process; Make your voice heard on strategic planning
In 2019 city staff began receiving numerous calls about potential development opportunities. So many, in fact, that we began tracking all new development inquiries. These calls generally centered on the availability of utilities, zoning, and other development questions. Those inquiries were recorded on a map of the city, with the assumption that if a developer is asking about property, it is likely that even if it does not happen immediately, it will happen at some point. Our primary reason for tracking these developments was to gauge the potential impact on the future provision of city services.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Traffic issues aren't simple to solve, but work is ongoing
I too get stuck in traffic, shake my head in disgust as I see another rezoning for apartment buildings and worry about where the money will come from to build all the new school buildings. Since starting my time in the Senate, I have explored every conceivable option available to help our area control growth and quickly build more roads. Absent a magic wand, the solutions take a long time. In fact, too much time for this impatient person.
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
