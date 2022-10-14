In 2019 city staff began receiving numerous calls about potential development opportunities. So many, in fact, that we began tracking all new development inquiries. These calls generally centered on the availability of utilities, zoning, and other development questions. Those inquiries were recorded on a map of the city, with the assumption that if a developer is asking about property, it is likely that even if it does not happen immediately, it will happen at some point. Our primary reason for tracking these developments was to gauge the potential impact on the future provision of city services.

