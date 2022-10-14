ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New horror flick, written, produced by Staten Islanders, gets national attention for causing viewers to vomit and faint

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Remember the Staten Island Clown? That creepy, Pennywise-looking creature that both terrorized and captivated the borough for much of 2014? Well, here’s a twist on the fictional character’s short-lived but creepy existence: His creators are now enjoying an unrelated bout of fame, bringing a little bit of sinister attention to the borough once again.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Inside the Magnificent Moynihan Food Hall

Now you can wait for a train in style at the Moynihan Food Hall, part of the new Penn Station. There are all sorts of goodies for workers and travelers in the area. At Vesuvio, an off-shoot of the famous bakery in SoHo, there are freshly baked breads, croissants and Italian pignoli cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

About those fireworks last night on the East River

We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder KO’s Helenius!

By Ken Hissner: At the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, over Fox PPV, Tom Brown presented in the Main Event former Olympian and WBC World Heavyweight champ Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored a first round knockout over Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. In the co-feature former IBF World Super Middle champ Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and former WBC World Super Middle champ Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ

Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy