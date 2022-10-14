Read full article on original website
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
Twelve families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community
Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left it isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. Berg lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the...
DOH-Lee issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools.
Asking for $10.9 Million, This Magnificent Naples Transitional Home is Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining in Style
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
Deep Down South BBQ handed out hot meals on Fort Myers Beach
Deep Down South BBQ was on Fort Myers Beach handing out hot meals on Sunday to anyone on the island. WINK News spoke with people who were standing in line for a meal and they said they are still processing Hurricane Ian and are just coming together. “Pretty much everybody...
Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers
MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian
Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
Mini therapy horses coming to Southwest Florida post Ian
Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures is brining mini therapy horses to Southwest Florida for those in need after Hurricane Ian.
‘I wouldn’t leave’: Sanibel restaurant owner shares recovery journey after riding out Hurricane Ian
“It was definitely five times stronger than Charley — I saw the biggest trees in our yard just go right over,” Budd told NBC 2.
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian
Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
Bonita Beach families returning home
Bonita Beach families re getting their opportunity to return home on Friday. The Bonita Beach curfew still remains from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian
Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
