Naples, FL

santivachronicle.com

Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community

Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Community feels forgotten in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

People in Siesta Isles are beginning to clean up their community, and some say they feel forgotten. Much of Andrea Berg’s home is gone and what’s left it isn’t livable. “I’ve lost everything,” Berg said. Berg lives in Siesta Isles, a little neighborhood on the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.9 Million, This Magnificent Naples Transitional Home is Perfect for Relaxing or Entertaining in Style

185 Tupelo Rd, Naples, Florida is an exceptional estate home situated on a spectacular lot in the high sought-after community of Pine Ridge with thoughtfully designed dramatic and spacious architecture. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 185 Tupelo Rd, please contact Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
NOISE Inc.

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian

Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

