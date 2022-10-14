Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff’s re-election campaign rides into WeHo
Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his campaign team swooped in to West Hollywood on Saturday morning, part of a concerted effort to pick up votes in smaller communities throughout Los Angeles County. The sheriff started off the day with an intimate Q&A session at The Abbey with WeHo citizens who were...
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | Seeking Your Vote for Council
I am Marsha McLean and I am running for re-election to the Santa Clarita City Council. No one can deny that the city of Santa Clarita is one of the safest cities in the nation. We receive awards and recognition as one of the most family-oriented, innovative and business-friendly cities. We balance the budget every year and have a healthy reserve for emergencies. That doesn’t happen by accident. My experience and leadership will make sure we keep it that way.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
signalscv.com
Valerie Bradford | Moore Provides Proven Leadership
Cherise Moore has lived and contributed to this community for 17 years. She has spent the past five years advocating for our children on the William S. Hart Union High School District board, even serving as president one of those years. We as voters have diverse priorities because we are diverse. But we can all agree our children’s well-being, mental health and education are top priorities. Because of her commitment and focus on children’s mental health, we now have wellness centers in six of seven comprehensive high schools and five of the six junior high schools. She is the proven leadership we need for Area 3.
Racist remarks in leaked audio could lead to redistricting changes in LA political maps
The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired and could have broader legal and political consequences.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
signalscv.com
Paige Weaver | What Campaign Ads Don’t Tell You
In her political ad, Christy Smith does not mention the many ills caused by her party nationally and in the state, such as the invasion at the border, rampant crime in our streets, children falling far behind in our schools, soaring inflation and many other real local, state and national problems with which our 27th Congressional District representative must contend.
signalscv.com
Gary R. Martin | A Bona Fide Water Professional
This Nov. 8, voters in SCV Water Agency electoral Division 2 should seize the opportunity to help assure our long-term water supply reliability by electing Dirk Marks to the SCV Water board of directors. I and many others consider Mr. Marks to be one of the most knowledgeable and skilled water resource engineers in the state of California. Although Dirk is a civil engineer by education and professional trade, I fondly refer to him as the “architect” responsible for building SCV Water’s diversified water supply portfolio that has enabled us to weather previous dry periods and this current historic drought.
beverlypress.com
LAUSD welcomes new deputy superintendent of instruction
The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Oct. 11 unanimously approved the appointment of Karla V. Estrada as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instruction. The board is expected to vote on the terms and conditions of Estrada’s contract in November. “Los Angeles Unified is where I launched my career, and after more than 25 years successfully serving pre-K-12 students, families and communities as a teacher, district administrator, cabinet and state level leader, I look forward to returning to Los Angeles Unified as the deputy superintendent of instruction,” Estrada said. “I am committed to collaboratively, systematically and innovatively attaining results that deliver our educational promises to all students.” “Welcome, Dr. Estrada,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho added. “I am confident that the Los Angeles Unified family will benefit deeply from [her] expertise and connection to the communities we serve. Under [her] leadership, we will close opportunity gaps and set students on a pathway toward success as we become the premier urban school district in the nation.”
signalscv.com
Michael Dempsey | Win Some, Lose Some
Your opinion may differ from mine or we may agree on how the state of California is governed. We are pretty much a one-party-run outfit. I suspect that if Gov. Gavin Newsom runs for president, California will elect another Democrat and nothing much will change. So, you win some and you lose Newsom.
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
citywatchla.com
Reform in LA Demands a No Vote on Tax Increases
When filling out your ballot, you need to answer this question, especially as it relates to the two ballot measures that will raise our taxes by over $1 billion per year. How can we trust our elected officials after the recent front page disclosure of the racist conversations between City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin deLeon and Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, the President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
spectrumnews1.com
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
signalscv.com
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse returns
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to once again host its annual Haunted Jailhouse after a two-year hiatus, according to officials. Scheduled for Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers say the event will feature live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s Department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the SCV Boys and Girls Club.
Comments / 0