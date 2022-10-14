Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
live5news.com
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Person Shot at North Charlotte Business
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting at a strip shopping center in the 6300 block of Old Sugar Creek Road near W.T Harris Boulevard and Sugar Creek Road. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen at the front and back entrances of Cocoa’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest three people for human trafficking minors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of three people in Horry County on Oct. 13, say agents. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) partnered with law enforcement agencies to arrest Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24 for trafficking victims under 18 years of age.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
live5news.com
Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation on the campus of Livingstone College led to two people being shot on Saturday night during a homecoming concert, according to Salisbury Police. Officers arrived on the West Monroe St. campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find two people shot...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Murdaugh murder trial set for January 2023
VIDEO: North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
live5news.com
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee have located a woman who was reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was safely found Saturday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Woman helps domestic violence victims after sister killed in Conway murder-suicide
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been nine years since Ebony Parson died in a murder-suicide at the hands of her abuser, but her sister still asks herself what she could have done differently to save her life. Ebony Parson was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2013. Ten days before her boyfriend […]
live5news.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Uber after bicyclist killed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Uber and one of its drivers for hitting a cyclist – who eventually died from his injuries. On the night of Nov. 14, 2021, Kenric Elwin McKoy, says he was driving east on International Blvd. after dropping off a passenger at Charleston International Airport. McKoy says he was checking his phone’s Uber app looking for his next passenger when suddenly, he saw Joseph David Chase, Jr. on his bicycle in the middle of the road.
