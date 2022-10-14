Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early...

