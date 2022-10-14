Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets
There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'
Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams
Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’
The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the […] The post Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what Green Bay must do to fix offense after loss to Jets
The Green Bay Packers have fallen to 3-3 and have lost back-to-back games to the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers never takes kindly to less-than-stellar efforts by his team, and he is quite upset with the current state of the Packers. Aaron Rodgers asked what this offense needs: “Simpler. […] The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what Green Bay must do to fix offense after loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good
Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers updated 53-man roster heading into Week 6 vs. Rams
Let’s take a look at the 53-man roster Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks will be bringing along for the Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams get brutal injury news on Matthew Stafford protector Joe Noteboom
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams may have won their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it might have come at a cost. To recall, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom suffered an injury during the second quarter of the contest and had to be carted off the field. The Rams eventually ruled him […] The post Rams get brutal injury news on Matthew Stafford protector Joe Noteboom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A butt-kicking in every which way’: J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh sum up Michigan’s win over Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines passed yet another crucial test this season with flying colors, as they secured a convincing 41-17 win over the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. This Big Ten showdown was a pivotal test for Michigan’s stout rush offense and Penn State’s formidable rush defense. Michigan entered the game averaging […] The post ‘A butt-kicking in every which way’: J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh sum up Michigan’s win over Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game
The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
