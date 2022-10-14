ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets

There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: 'I was confused'

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field. The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’

The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the […] The post Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals what Green Bay must do to fix offense after loss to Jets

The Green Bay Packers have fallen to 3-3 and have lost back-to-back games to the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers never takes kindly to less-than-stellar efforts by his team, and he is quite upset with the current state of the Packers. Aaron Rodgers asked what this offense needs: “Simpler. […] The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what Green Bay must do to fix offense after loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Rams get brutal injury news on Matthew Stafford protector Joe Noteboom

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams may have won their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it might have come at a cost. To recall, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom suffered an injury during the second quarter of the contest and had to be carted off the field. The Rams eventually ruled him […] The post Rams get brutal injury news on Matthew Stafford protector Joe Noteboom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘A butt-kicking in every which way’: J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh sum up Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines passed yet another crucial test this season with flying colors, as they secured a convincing 41-17 win over the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. This Big Ten showdown was a pivotal test for Michigan’s stout rush offense and Penn State’s formidable rush defense. Michigan entered the game averaging […] The post ‘A butt-kicking in every which way’: J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh sum up Michigan’s win over Penn State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy