Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Titusville at Warren Football Friday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Titusville at Warren football game, as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Oct. 14. The Dragons come into their homecoming contest looking to secure their fifth straight 5-win season and take another step...
WARREN, PA
High School Football PRO

Erie, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Erie. The Butler Area High School football team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. The West Catholic Preparatory High School football team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Homecoming Royalty

WARREN, Pa. – Warren Area High School crowned its 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday’s homecoming football game. Ella Ordiway was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen. The 2022 Homecoming King will be announced during Saturday’s homecoming dance.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Strongest Men, Women in Nation Crowned this Weekend in Erie

The strongest men and women in America were crowned this weekend in Erie. Hundreds of amateur athletes in 10 weight classes competed at the Bayfront Convention Center. Those involved take part in regional events throughout the year to qualify for the national championship. Saturday's disciplines included a deadlift medley, Cerberus...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Blast to the Past at Play Port: Community Gems

It's like walking into arcade heaven, and being able to choose from dozens of games to play. "When I was young, these games were new, and it's like going back two the past, and playing games in my 20s again," said Zill. "I have a blast." Jim Zill of Conneaut...
ERIE, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
butlerradio.com

Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday

Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.  The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
NORTH EAST, PA
milb.com

Barnacle Barb, mateys: Erie's pirate emcee

ERIE, Pennsylvania -- Early in the 2021 season, just a few games into her new job as the Erie SeaWolves' on-field emcee, Cailyn Szelinski had an idea. "Makeup and costuming is a hobby of mine," she explained. "So I asked [the SeaWolves front office], 'Hey, look, I'm crazy enough to do this if you guys let me. I have this character. I'll be a pirate, Barnacle Barb, with this big red wig.' And they were like, 'Yeah, you can do it.'"
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek

A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street. County Judge...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law

State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
JAMESTOWN, NY
abc23.com

Car Runs Into Brockway Drug

A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
BROCKWAY, PA

