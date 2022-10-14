Read full article on original website
Ethen Knox Watch: Oil City (Pennsylvania) running back chasing high school football national records
The junior Oil City standout running back could break two national records this season
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Titusville at Warren Football Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Titusville at Warren football game, as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show on Friday, Oct. 14. The Dragons come into their homecoming contest looking to secure their fifth straight 5-win season and take another step...
ellwoodcity.org
PHOTOS: Wolverines Defeated By Tigers, Brooke Roth Crowned Homecoming Queen
Sophomore Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for another 115 yards and two touchdowns for the host Wolverines, but it was not enough to overcome a Tigers aerial attack as Ellwood City was defeated 42-13 Friday night at Helling Stadium in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game. Senior Brooke Roth was crowned...
Erie, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Erie. The Butler Area High School football team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. The West Catholic Preparatory High School football team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
yourdailylocal.com
Homecoming Royalty
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Area High School crowned its 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday’s homecoming football game. Ella Ordiway was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen. The 2022 Homecoming King will be announced during Saturday’s homecoming dance.
erienewsnow.com
Strongest Men, Women in Nation Crowned this Weekend in Erie
The strongest men and women in America were crowned this weekend in Erie. Hundreds of amateur athletes in 10 weight classes competed at the Bayfront Convention Center. Those involved take part in regional events throughout the year to qualify for the national championship. Saturday's disciplines included a deadlift medley, Cerberus...
Hundreds were without power after car hits power pole
Hundreds were without power Sunday morning after an accident where a car ran into a power pole.
erienewsnow.com
Blast to the Past at Play Port: Community Gems
It's like walking into arcade heaven, and being able to choose from dozens of games to play. "When I was young, these games were new, and it's like going back two the past, and playing games in my 20s again," said Zill. "I have a blast." Jim Zill of Conneaut...
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
milb.com
Barnacle Barb, mateys: Erie's pirate emcee
ERIE, Pennsylvania -- Early in the 2021 season, just a few games into her new job as the Erie SeaWolves' on-field emcee, Cailyn Szelinski had an idea. "Makeup and costuming is a hobby of mine," she explained. "So I asked [the SeaWolves front office], 'Hey, look, I'm crazy enough to do this if you guys let me. I have this character. I'll be a pirate, Barnacle Barb, with this big red wig.' And they were like, 'Yeah, you can do it.'"
Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews to house fire
One family is safe this morning thanks to their neighbor after a fire broke out in their house early Sunday morning.
butlerradio.com
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
Frost advisory in place for local counties overnight, warmer temperatures roll in on Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The air will feel chilly once the sun goes down, so make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out for the night. Winds are dialing back with a clear sky this evening; temperatures will tumble to the upper 30s tonight and colder spots are possible north.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021
A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street. County Judge...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie
To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it” event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
chautauquatoday.com
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
abc23.com
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
