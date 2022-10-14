Read full article on original website
Car crash on Queens highway leaves driver dead, passenger critically injured
One man is dead and another is critically injured after an early morning car crash on a Queens highway, authorities said.
Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials
WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday. The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom […]
Shots fired into vehicle in Centereach
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach on Oct. 16. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 southbound on North Washington Avenue and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m. While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep shot one round at the Chrysler striking the driver’s side door, causing debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver. The SUV fled the scene southbound.
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot
A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens
A 20-year-old man was killed in a fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning.
longisland.com
Vehicle Stolen during Auto Accident in Lawrence
The Fourth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred in Lawrence on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM. According to Detectives, a light green sedan with three adult male subjects and a red honda operated by a 54-year-old male victim were involved in auto accident near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road. The subjects exited their vehicle and initiated a verbal argument with the victim, resulting in them getting into a physical altercation. The victim was removed from his vehicle and two of the subjects entered his red honda and fled the scene. The third subject re- entered the light green sedan and also fled the scene. Both vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Rockaway Turnpike. No injuries were reported at scene.
VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans
A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
longisland.com
4 Teenagers Shot from Moving Vehicle at House Party
First Squad detectives are investigating an Assault that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:57 pm in Freeport. According to detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike dispersed onto the surrounding streets. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike in the vicinity of Independence Avenue. Multiple rounds were discharged from the vehicle and struck three (3) male juveniles, 14,16,16, and a female, 16.
Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
NYPD cops fatally shoot parolee brandishing gun during confrontation on Manhattan street
Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Ave. near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They saw a man “with a gun in his hand, fighting the crowd,” Maddrey said. The cops ...
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
