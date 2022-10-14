Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost in EG & Lots of Arguing
8:58 a.m. – A member of Westminster Unitarian Church told police he’d noticed on Friday their Black Lives Matter and Pride flags had been taken (read more HERE). He said he also noticed around the back one of their picnic tables had been moved and their fire pit damaged, although he was uncertain the two incidents were connected.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
Police investigating vandalism at Deerfield Park
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park. According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables. They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur. […]
ABC6.com
BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
Woman killed after crash in Glocester
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was killed and three juveniles were taken to the hospital after a serious motor vehicle crash in Glocester on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., they were called to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident involving two small SUVs and a […]
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
1 dead after Providence house fire
Fire officials say they were called just after 4:30 a.m. to Hazael Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck on Green Street early Sunday
WORCESTER - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a truck on Green Street early Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m., police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicated a 23-year-old male motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear passenger's side of a Chevrolet Silverado. ...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Turnto10.com
Providence police make four arrests, seize narcotics and firearms
(WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that they seized large amounts of drugs throughout the city, resulting in several arrests. Police made four arrests and seized lots of drugs on Wednesday. "This is incredible work. This is the reason, one of the main reasons, that our crime stats are...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick businessman fights back against catalytic converter thefts
After several thefts from his property, a Warwick businessman decided to fight back, using technology and a little perseverance to combat a rash of catalytic converter thefts. At 10:31 a.m., Sept. 21, Warwick Police responded to the Mobil at 15 Jefferson Boulevard after receiving a report of two men fighting.
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
Search underway for 3rd armed home invasion suspect; 2 arrested
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others believed to be responsible for an armed home invasion in Cranston Friday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
