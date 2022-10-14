ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Man checks out of hospital, finds SUV stolen overnight

A recent stay at Piedmont Fayette Hospital came with a surprise for the patient when he left the next morning and found his vehicle had been stolen overnight. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said the owner of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban had been a patient at the hospital and had stayed overnight on Oct. 10 after arriving at the facility at 2:10 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
OSHKOSH, WI
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

