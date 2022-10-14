Read full article on original website
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
fox5atlanta.com
Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road
A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said....
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Search during traffic stop leads police to stolen gun, drugs
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a traffic stop ended up with two men being arrested after officers found guns and drugs inside their car. The incident happened Oct. 9 in the 300 block of McDaniel Street. Police said they pulled over the car for a traffic violation and the...
Suspect in custody after standoff at Marietta apartment complex, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody following a standoff with police that lasted several hours at a Marietta apartment complex, just off of Roswell Road, according to officers. Marietta Police add that the suspect is now in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The standoff itself happened...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
The Citizen Online
Man checks out of hospital, finds SUV stolen overnight
A recent stay at Piedmont Fayette Hospital came with a surprise for the patient when he left the next morning and found his vehicle had been stolen overnight. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said the owner of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban had been a patient at the hospital and had stayed overnight on Oct. 10 after arriving at the facility at 2:10 p.m.
Man dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 330 Ardmore Cir. around 8 p.m. on Saturday and located one man with a gunshot wound. Channel 2 Action News was...
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
WBAY Green Bay
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
Man arrested after burglarizing home owned by ex-Falcon Julio Jones, police say
A man suspected of burglarizing a home owned by ex-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday was quickly located and taken into custody while wearing some of the clothes he’d allegedly stolen, authorities said.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
