WEATHER TO WATCH: Storms clear out; mostly sunny Friday ahead

Storms that moved across New Jersey Thursday evening left part drenched in rain. But those storms are now moving away.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the storms will clear out completely by the early-morning hours and that sunny skies are on the horizon.

WHAT'S NEXT: A nice change in airmass for the end of the week going into the weekend. It will still be mild, but very dry. The sun will return for a delightful weekend. Risk of more rain by later Sunday into Monday.

OVERNIGHT: Storms clear out, temperatures dip into the upper-50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 56 degrees.

WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.